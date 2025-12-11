Who is Justin Brigham? Sycamore Brewing co-owner arrested for break-in, alleged rape of a minor

Justin Brigham, the 44-year-old co-owner of the Charlotte-area brewery, Sycamore Brewing, was arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of a 13-year-old minor and having sex on Wednesday. His arrest records and mugshot show that he has been taken into custody Thursday (Dec 11) in Stanley County, North Carolina. Justin Brigham was arrested in Stanly County, NC.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)

Local NBC affiliate, WCNC Charlotte, reported citing court records show that Brigham now faces three counts of felony charges in Stanley County. The report states that he faces charges of statutory rape of a minor (a 13-year-old), first degree burglary and indecent liberties with a child.

Sycamore Brewery is one of the successful breweries in the North Carolina area, generating millions in annual revenue, despite being a regional brewery.

Who Is Justin Brigham?

Justin Brigham is a co-founder and co-owner of Sycamore Brewing, a craft brewery based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The other partner in the business is his wife, Sarah Brigham (nee Taylor). According to a report in Charlotte magazine, the business started in 2013-14.

The same Charlotte Magazine profile of the couple notes that Justin Brigham grew up in the Charlotte area and previously worked with Coors Brewing.

What Is Justin Brigham Accused Of?

Justin Brigham faces a string of serious allegations. However, since his arrest came earlier on Thursday, details on it remain limited. According to reports citing court records, Brigham allegedly broke into the house of the 13-year-old girl and engaged in sexual acts with her.

Brigham was arrested and produced in court on Thursday morning. A bond of $10 million has been set for him, and if he furnishes it, he will have to remain in North Carolina and surrender his passport. He has also been asked to stay off social media and have no contact with the victim. His next court appearance is on December 29.