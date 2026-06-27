Who is Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma? Woman, 94, renounces US citizenship, wants to spend final days in ‘motherland India’

A 94-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, India, has garnered significant attention after she renounced her U.S. citizenship and requested the authorities to reinstate her Indian citizenship, expressing her desire to spend her remaining years in her birthplace. A 94-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh seeks reinstatement of her Indian citizenship after renouncing her U.S. citizenship.

Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma, originally from Chinthagumpala village in the Chinaganjam mandal of Bapatla district, recently approached district officials with a heartfelt plea to expedite her citizenship application. A video capturing her interaction has since gone viral on social media. The post on X mentioned, “I WANT TO DIE AS AN INDIAN’: 94-YEAR-OLD GIVES UP US CITIZENSHIP.”

Accompanied by her son, Buchaiah Choudhary, Mahalakshmamma met with Bapatla District Collector J. Venkata Murali on Wednesday, requesting that the authorities hasten the process of reinstating her Indian citizenship.

Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma got US citizenship in 2000 Following the passing of her husband, Nagabhushanam, Mahalakshmamma relocated to Petersburg, Virginia, to reside with her son, who is an oncologist. She obtained U.S. citizenship in July 2000 and lived in the United States for nearly 18 years before returning to India in 2018.

After her son joined NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri, she decided to permanently settle in her hometown. Since her return, she has consistently voiced her wish to regain her Indian citizenship and spend her remaining years in her homeland.

The 94-year-old woman informed the officials that she has already renounced her U.S. citizenship and has submitted an application for Indian citizenship via the government’s online portal. She expressed that her ultimate wish is to be laid to rest in her native village.

“Collector garu, I am nearing 95 years of age. My only wish is to spend my final days in my motherland as an Indian citizen. I want my last rites to be performed in my native village. I have already given up my US citizenship. Please help me obtain Indian citizenship at the earliest,” she appealed.