Who is Luqmaan Khan? University of Delaware student arrested for allegedly planning attack on campus

Luqmaan Khan, a 25-year-old undergraduate student at the University of Delaware, was arrested on November 24 on campus for allegedly planning an attack on the school. A Wilmington resident, Khan was found with a firearm, ammunition, an armored ballistic plate and a notebook containing details of what police believe were potential targets. Luqmaan Khan (L) and the weapons found in his possession.(Newcastle County PD)

Luqmaan Khan was stopped in his white Toyota Tacoma at a traffic stop in Canby Park West, Delaware, around 11:47 p.m. on November 4, Newcastle County Police Department said. On Tuesday, Khan's photo and the weapons recovered from his car, as well as from his home, were released by the Newcastle County PD.

Newcastle County PD believes Khan was plotting an attack on the university campus which they were able to foil with his arrest.

What We Know About Luqmaan Khan

Luqmaan Khan has been identified as a 25-year-old undergraduate student at the University of Delaware. Newcastle County Police Department said that he is a resident of Wilmington in Delaware and announced several felony weapon charges against him.

He has now been handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for further probe into his motive and links. As of now, no terror link has been detailed in the charges.

On the night of Monday, November 24, Khan was held at a traffic stop when he refused to exit the Toyota Tacoma. Later, as the police conducted a search of the vehicle, re refused to cooperate and resisted arrest. Police say Khan had a significant cache of weapons and tactical gear when he was stopped.

Inside his vehicle, officers reported finding a loaded .357 Glock with 27 rounds, three more fully loaded 27-round magazines, extra 9mm ammunition, and an armored ballistic plate. A notebook was also seized; it allegedly contained handwritten notes describing additional weapons, ammunition, and ideas for how they might be used in an attack.

According to investigators, the same notebook mentioned a University of Delaware police officer by name and included a sketched building layout marked with entry and exit routes. A later search of Khan’s Wilmington residence reportedly uncovered even more weaponry, including a Glock 9mm fitted with an illegal machine-gun conversion device.

University of Delaware Bans Luqmaan Khan

Laura Carlson, University of Delaware's interim president, said in a statement that Luqmaan Khan has been banned from the campus till the investigation is completed.

The University has temporarily separated the student from the University, including a ban from all UD campuses while legal matters are being resolved," the statement read."We have been working closely with law enforcement throughout this matter and are sharing this information with you now that we have been cleared to do so."