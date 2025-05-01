Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Michelle Mercogliano? High School teacher faces 63 charges for allegedly having sex with student

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 01, 2025 03:49 PM IST

A Conestoga High School teacher faces 63 criminal charges for allegedly having sexual relations with a 16-year-old student and providing him medical marijuana.

Michelle Mercogliano, a 35-year-old teacher from Chester County, is in custody for allegedy having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Michelle Mercogliano, a 35-year-old teacher, has been charged with 63 counts, including sexual assault of a 16-year-old student.( 6abc Philadelphia)
Michelle Mercogliano, a 35-year-old teacher, has been charged with 63 counts, including sexual assault of a 16-year-old student.( 6abc Philadelphia)

On Wednesday, authorities charged the Conestoga High School special education teacher with 63 criminal counts, including institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and illegal drug distribution.

The investigation began on Monday after the juvenile student’s family reached out to law enforcement. The teen alleged that he and Mercogliano had sex approximately 12 times since February, with many of those allegedly taking place at Mercogliano’s parents' home in Malvern, per Tredyffrin Township police report.

ALSO READ| Mark Zuckerberg, wife's free school to shut down after 10 years: 'Doesn't want to give money'

The criminal complaint also claims Mercogliano provided the student with medical marijuana, purchasing it for him roughly 15 times from a Phoenixville dispensary and the two used Snapchat to stay in touch in secret.

Michelle Mercogliano's teaching career

The school district detailed Mercogliano is listed as an academic support teacher for grades 9 through 12 and also works as an adjunct professor at Immaculata University, where she teaches Italian. She had joined the Conestoga High School staff in the fall of 2024. Prior to that, she worked at Hillside Elementary School from 2019 to 2024 and served as a paraprofessional at both Hillside and Valley Forge Elementary Schools between 2014 and 2018.

The Tredyffrin Easttown School District has placed Mercogliano on leave. Superintendent Dr. Richard Gusick assured, “We have no information at this time to indicate that the criminal investigation involves other students. However, if you have details you believe are relevant to this investigation, please contact Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221.”

“We are deeply troubled by these allegations. The District remains committed to providing a safe and supportive school environment for all students. We encourage you to contact your child's Principal if any child needs support.”

ALSO READ| Who is Emanuel Charles? 21-year-old gunman arrested in shooting of Times Square food vendor

Mercogliano has not yet been taken into custody, but the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said she is cooperating with investigators and is expected to turn herself in alongside her attorney.

“Parents and students should be able to trust their teachers. The Defendant broke the law and destroyed that trust. It will not be tolerated,” said Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe, per 6abc Philadelphia.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Who is Michelle Mercogliano? High School teacher faces 63 charges for allegedly having sex with student
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On