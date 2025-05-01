Who is Michelle Mercogliano? High School teacher faces 63 charges for allegedly having sex with student

Michelle Mercogliano, a 35-year-old teacher from Chester County, is in custody for allegedy having sex with a 16-year-old student. Michelle Mercogliano, a 35-year-old teacher, has been charged with 63 counts, including sexual assault of a 16-year-old student.( 6abc Philadelphia)

On Wednesday, authorities charged the Conestoga High School special education teacher with 63 criminal counts, including institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and illegal drug distribution.

The investigation began on Monday after the juvenile student’s family reached out to law enforcement. The teen alleged that he and Mercogliano had sex approximately 12 times since February, with many of those allegedly taking place at Mercogliano’s parents' home in Malvern, per Tredyffrin Township police report.

The criminal complaint also claims Mercogliano provided the student with medical marijuana, purchasing it for him roughly 15 times from a Phoenixville dispensary and the two used Snapchat to stay in touch in secret.

Michelle Mercogliano's teaching career

The school district detailed Mercogliano is listed as an academic support teacher for grades 9 through 12 and also works as an adjunct professor at Immaculata University, where she teaches Italian. She had joined the Conestoga High School staff in the fall of 2024. Prior to that, she worked at Hillside Elementary School from 2019 to 2024 and served as a paraprofessional at both Hillside and Valley Forge Elementary Schools between 2014 and 2018.

The Tredyffrin Easttown School District has placed Mercogliano on leave. Superintendent Dr. Richard Gusick assured, “We have no information at this time to indicate that the criminal investigation involves other students. However, if you have details you believe are relevant to this investigation, please contact Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221.”

“We are deeply troubled by these allegations. The District remains committed to providing a safe and supportive school environment for all students. We encourage you to contact your child's Principal if any child needs support.”

Mercogliano has not yet been taken into custody, but the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said she is cooperating with investigators and is expected to turn herself in alongside her attorney.

“Parents and students should be able to trust their teachers. The Defendant broke the law and destroyed that trust. It will not be tolerated,” said Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe, per 6abc Philadelphia.