Who is NC Rep Cecil Brockman? State Representative charged with sex crimes, party calls to resign

State Representative Cecil Brockman is facing serious charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape, according to court documents. He was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and booked into the county jail in High Point and is expected in court on Thursday, as reported by ABC11. He was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape of someone 13-15, as per FOX 8. State Representative Cecil Brockman faces serious charges, including indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape.(@CecilBrockman/X)

Who is Cecil Brockman?

Representative Cecil Brockman has served as a committed member of the North Carolina House of Representatives since 2015, representing District 60, which encompasses parts of Guilford County. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to nchousedems.com.

Brockman, a Democrat, is currently serving his sixth term in the N.C. House of Representatives after being first elected in 2014.

The official website also added that Brockman is a strong advocate of public education and stood up “for issues such as affordable healthcare, criminal justice reform, and LGBTQ+ rights.”

State party ‘calls on Representative Brockman to resign’

Chair of the N.C. Democratic Party, Anderson Clayton, said that the state party “calls on Representative Brockman to resign effective immediately. The profound seriousness of these criminal charges makes it impossible to represent his community,” in a social media post.

House Minority Leader Robert Reives, a Chatham County Democrat, said, “The allegations against Rep. Brockman are serious and, if true, would disqualify him from public office,” said in a statement on Thursday Morning. Reives added, “This is a developing situation and it is important to let the legal process unfold,” as reported by The News and Observer.

The arrest and subsequent charges against Brockman were initially reported by WXII-TV on Thursday. According to court documents, he is scheduled to make his first appearance at the High Point courthouse at 2 pm on Thursday.

The arresting officer alleged that he "did engage in a sexual act” and “did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of a 15-year-old minor, according to a magistrate’s order filed in the state’s online court portal, reported by The News and Observer. The incident allegedly took place in August this year.