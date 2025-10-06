Who is Oninda Romelus? 31-year-old Texas mother arrested for shooting her 4 kids

Oninda Romelus, a 31-year-old mother of four from Montgomery County, Texas, was arrested for shooting his four children and killing two of them on Saturday. The other two children suffered injuries, but they were not life-threatening. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Romelus was identified as the suspect by Brazoria County Sheriff' Sheriff Bo Stallman at a press conference on Sunday. He said that Romelus herself called 911 and reported the incident, which happened at a gas station on State Highway 288B in Angleton. He said when responding officers arrived, they found the children shot in the parking lot of the gas station.

They began lifesaving measures and later took them to a medical facility. Two of the children, a 13-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl died from their injuries. The other two - an 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl survived the injury.

Oninda Romelus' motive: What we know so far

The police in Brazoria County and Montgomery counties have not offered any explanation for Oninda Romelus' motive for shooting her children. As of now, the incident continues to be an active investigation.

At Sunday's presser, Brazoria County Sheriff Stallman said that they have searched the home of Romelus in Porter as part of the investigation. However, it was not revealed if anything related to the investigation was found at the home. Additionally, Sheriff Stallman revealed that the two surviving children have been interviewed, and they are cooperating with the investigation.

Oninda Romelus' Bond Set At $14 Million

The bail bond for the 31-year-old suspect was set at $14 million as she awaits her appearance in court later this month. She faces four counts of charges - two counts of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Speaking about the incident at Sunday's presser, Sheriff Stallman called the incident "a tragedy that has shaken our community." He added: “I’m proud of the deputies whose quick response made a difference, and I want to thank the people of Brazoria County and the surrounding areas for their prayers and support for these children and our first responders.”