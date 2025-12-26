Who is performing at Chiefs vs Broncos Christmas halftime show tonight? Who is singing national anthem?

Kansas City’s season finale at Arrowhead Stadium, a Christmas Day clash against the Denver Broncos, will include a special holiday performance during halftime, and a The Voice contestant will sing the national anthem. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, looks in the direction of quarterback Chris Oladokun (AP)

The Christmas game will be the last time Chiefs fans see their players at home. Patrick Mahomes and co (6-9) have already been eliminated from postseason contention, snapping a run that had lasted since 2014. Denver, meanwhile, arrives in Kansas City with momentum; the Broncos are 12-3, winners in 11 of their last 12 games, and have already secured a playoff berth.

A victory in Week 17 could allow Denver to lock up both the AFC West crown and the conference’s No 1 seed. No team other than Kansas City has claimed the division since the Broncos last did so in 2015.

Who is performing the national anthem at Chiefs vs Broncos Christmas game?

The kickoff is at 8:15 PM ET. Fans across the US will be able to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video. Before play gets underway, the national anthem will be performed by actor-musician Brianna Yancey alongside singer Mikaela Ayira, a former contestant on The Voice.

Who is performing the halftime show?

The Kansas City Symphony is set to take center stage. The orchestra, directed by Matthias Pintscher, is regarded as one of the leading symphonies in the country and has been a cornerstone of the city’s cultural scene since its founding in 1982.

Comprising 80 full-time musicians, the ensemble is known for its wide-ranging repertoire across orchestral and chamber formats, and also serves as the performing orchestra for both the Kansas City Ballet and the Lyric Opera of Kansas City.