Who is Shelly Kittleson? 5 things about American journalist kidnapped in Iraq

Shelly Kittleson, an American journalist, was kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday, as per reports. The Iraqi interior ministry acknowledged that a foreign journalist had been kidnapped. Shelly Kittleson, an American journalist, was reportedly kidnapped in Iraq. (X/@shellykittleson)

“The Ministry of Interior announces that this evening, a foreign journalist was subjected to a kidnapping incident by unidentified individuals,” the translated statement on X reads.

The journalist was identified as Kittleson in a report by Al Hadath, the Saudi Arabian state-owned news organization.

“Armed men kidnap American journalist Shelley Kittleson from central Baghdad.” they shared. CNN's Alex Plitsas also confirmed the news.

“I can confirm that my friend Shelly Kittleson was abducted and may have taken hostage in Baghdad by Khatib Hezbollah. Whereabouts and condition unknown. I am her designated U.S. point of contact. If you have information please provide to law enforcement and send me a DM,” he wrote on X.

Akeed Press, an Iraqi news outlet, reported that armed men dressed in black took Kittleson from near Palestine Hotel on Saadoun Street, in central Baghdad. Kittleson was kidnapped by Kataib Hezbollah, as per Turkiye Today. They are Iran backed and the US has designated them as a foreign terrorist organization. The kidnapping comes at a time when the US and Israel are engaged in a war with Iraq, putting the entire Middle East on edge.

Also Read | American journalist Shelly Kittleson kidnapped in broad daylight in Iraq; video of abduction surfaces

Reports have suggested that the abductor's vehicle overturned during an exchange of fire and Kittleson was freed at the scene and moved to a hospital for treatment. They also claimed that one of the kidnappers had been arrested. However, no official statement has backed claims of Kittleson being released. The ministry itself indicated a search for Kittleson was on.

A chilling video which is allegedly of Kittleson's kidnapping has appeared on social media as well.