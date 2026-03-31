Who is Shelly Kittleson? 5 things about American journalist kidnapped in Iraq
Shelly Kittleson, an American journalist, was kidnapped in Baghdad on Tuesday, reportedly by an Iran-backed militia group.
Shelly Kittleson, an American journalist, was kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday, as per reports. The Iraqi interior ministry acknowledged that a foreign journalist had been kidnapped.
“The Ministry of Interior announces that this evening, a foreign journalist was subjected to a kidnapping incident by unidentified individuals,” the translated statement on X reads.
The journalist was identified as Kittleson in a report by Al Hadath, the Saudi Arabian state-owned news organization.
“Armed men kidnap American journalist Shelley Kittleson from central Baghdad.” they shared. CNN's Alex Plitsas also confirmed the news.
“I can confirm that my friend Shelly Kittleson was abducted and may have taken hostage in Baghdad by Khatib Hezbollah. Whereabouts and condition unknown. I am her designated U.S. point of contact. If you have information please provide to law enforcement and send me a DM,” he wrote on X.
Akeed Press, an Iraqi news outlet, reported that armed men dressed in black took Kittleson from near Palestine Hotel on Saadoun Street, in central Baghdad. Kittleson was kidnapped by Kataib Hezbollah, as per Turkiye Today. They are Iran backed and the US has designated them as a foreign terrorist organization. The kidnapping comes at a time when the US and Israel are engaged in a war with Iraq, putting the entire Middle East on edge.
Also Read | American journalist Shelly Kittleson kidnapped in broad daylight in Iraq; video of abduction surfaces
Reports have suggested that the abductor's vehicle overturned during an exchange of fire and Kittleson was freed at the scene and moved to a hospital for treatment. They also claimed that one of the kidnappers had been arrested. However, no official statement has backed claims of Kittleson being released. The ministry itself indicated a search for Kittleson was on.
A chilling video which is allegedly of Kittleson's kidnapping has appeared on social media as well.
Here is all you need to know about Shelly Kittleson.
Shelly Kittleson: 5 things to know
- Kittleson is an award-winning journalist reporting from the Middle East and Afghanistan, as per her social media bio.
- She has worked for publications like Al-Monitor, Foreign Policy, Politico, the BBC World Service.
- Kittleson has received Italy's Premio Caravella in 2017 for her warzone journalism, and has been based in Baghdad, as per reports.
- Kittleson has a Hostile Environments Training Course (HEFAT) certificate and a Diploma in Russian from Istituto di Lingua e Cultura Russa, as per her LinkedIn profile.
- Kittleson's reporting has included frontline coverage against the Islamic State (ISIS) and pro-Iran militias in Iraq.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More