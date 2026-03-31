'Remove all threats': Israel prepares for 'Gaza-style' buffer zone in Lebanon with new order

As the war between the US and Iran spills over in the region, Israel has announced a plan to move deeper into Lebanon amid its escalating conflict with Hezbollah. In an announcement made by Israeli defence minister Israel Katz, the IDF is preparing to create a "Gaza-style" buffer zone in southern Lebanon. The damaged Qasmiyeh Bridge over the Litani river, after it was hit by an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran (REUTERS)

Speaking to reporters after a situation assessment with military officials, Katz announced that the IDF has received orders to create a new security zone, which will allow Israel to control the country till the Litani River.

"All homes in Lebanese villages near the border will be destroyed — in accordance with the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model in Gaza,” Katz was quoted as saying by Times of Israel, adding that this will be done "in order to remove, once and for all, the threats near the border.”

"At the end of the operation, the IDF would control the area up to the Litani River, including the remaining Litani bridges, while eliminating Radwan forces that infiltrated the area and destroying all weapons there," Katz added further.

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Israel's buffer zone plan will also displace over 600,000 residents in Lebanon. The residents, who have been evacuated towards northern Lebanon, will be barred from returning near the Litani river "until the safety of Israel is guaranteed."

In a video shared on X last week, Katz said another factor into the expansion is to not let a repeat of Octber 7 happen. (October 7 refers to the Hamas terror attack in southern Israel in 2023, which triggered the start of Israel's war on Gaza.)