Iran says will target US firms in West Asia starting Apr 1; Microsoft, Google, Apple on list of 18: 'Expect destruction'

Iran's elite military unit, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Tuesday that they will target American companies, and not just those working on military bases, in West Asia/Gulf region as of April 1, if more Iranian leaders were killed in "targeted assassinations". Iran's big attack (Photo: WANA via Reuters)

The 18 companies listed in the IRGC's threat included Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing.

"These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 pm Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1," the IRGC statement said, as per state media. Tehran's 8 pm means 4:30 pm in GMT/UTC, and 10:30 pm in India (IST).

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"We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives," it added.

American companies on the IRGC hit list included Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard or HP, Cisco, Intel, Oracle, Apple, Meta Platforms (which owns Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram), International Business Machines or IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, General Electric, and Boeing.

Microsoft and Apple, for instance, have corporate offices and significant retail presence in the United Arab Emirates, primarily centered in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

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AI tech has role in war: IRGC In its statement, the IRGC reportedly stressed that information technology and artificial intelligence companies play a key role in planning and executing operations targeting Iran. Companies including Anthropic, OpenAI, besides Google and Microsoft, are among AI pioneers.

AI companies have been working, or have worked in the past, with the US and Israeli militaries in directing unmanned drones and target-selection.

It is worth noting that the IRGC made similar threats in the past, however a deadline gives more heft to this warning.