Who is Simran, Indian woman who disappeared after arriving in US for arranged marriage? Everything we know

An Indian woman, 24, mysteriously disappeared after arriving in the United States for an arranged marriage, New Jersey authorities have said. Simran Simran arrived in the US on June 20, the New York Post reported, citing police. Surveillance footage found by police showed her looking at her phone and appearing to wait for someone. Who is Simran, Indian woman who vanished after arriving in US for marriage? (Lindenwold Police Department/ Facebook)

Lindenwold, NJ, police, said Simran did not appear to be worried or distressed in the video. Her international phone works only via Wi-Fi.

Who is Simran?

Not much is known about Simran at this time as police have not been able to reach her relatives in India. While investigators were told Simran came to the United States for an arranged marriage, they believe that it is possible that may not have had an intention to get married, and may have simply wanted a free trip to America.

Simran has been described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has a small scar on the left side of her forehead, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip flops, and small diamond-studded earrings. Simran does not have any relatives in the US, and does not speak English.

This incident comes just a couple of months after 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, an Indian student at the University of Pittsburgh, vanished from a Punta Cana beach. Days after a massive search, her parents said they believe she drowned during her spring break in the Dominican Republic. Konanki was last seen on March 6 at the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Joshua Riibe, a 22-year-old St. Cloud University student in Minnesota and the last known person to have seen Konanki, was held for questioning, but eventually allowed to leave. After a trial lasting more than five hours, Judge Edwin Rijo ruled that Riibe, who is classified as a witness in the disappearance case, should have full rights under Dominican law and no restrictions on his movement.