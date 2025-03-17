Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New footage shows Sudiksha Konanki at a bar before disappearance, Joshua Riibe bent over and struggling nearby: Watch

BySumanti Sen
Mar 17, 2025 01:24 PM IST

A footage shows Sudiksha Konanki, 20, hanging at a resort bar with friends, near a struggling man who appears to be Joshua Riibe, the person of interest.

New footage shows missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe, the person of interest, at an outdoor bar before she vanished from a Punta Cana beach. The videos were obtained by local outlet Noticia SIN. Konanki and Riibe do not interact in the videos.

Chilling clip shows Sudiksha Konanki at a bar before disappearance, Joshua Riibe bent over and struggling nearby (@avaaz_official/TikTok, Southeast technical college)
Chilling clip shows Sudiksha Konanki at a bar before disappearance, Joshua Riibe bent over and struggling nearby (@avaaz_official/TikTok, Southeast technical college)

What do the new videos show?

One of the clips shows Konanki, 20, hanging at a resort bar with friends, near a struggling man who appears to be Riibe. In one of the clips, Konanki and her friends are seen at the bar before the Pitt student puts her hand to her mouth and quickly excuses herself. She then hunches over a patch of grass just a few feet away.

The local outlet identified the woman putting her hand to her mouth as Konanki. She then walks back to the bar, appears to jump up and down in excitement, and then hugs one of her female friends.

Meanwhile, a man believed to be Riibe is seen bent over and struggling outside the bar, with another young man appearing to comfort him. Riibe, who is seen stumbling backward at one point, seems to be wearing the same clothes he was seen in in previously released surveillance footage of him and Konanki walking together, arm-in-arm, before she went missing.

In the newly-released video, Riibe and Konanki do not interact. They appear to be visiting the bar in separate groups.

A second video shows Konanki, along with three other girls, in the lobby of the RIU Hotel & Resort.

Riibe was reportedly interrogated by Dominican Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Navy Vice Admiral Agustin Morillo Rodriguez until nearly 3 am on Sunday, March 16. An Iowa native and a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, he has reportedly been “in custody” since shortly after Konanki vanished. Although he is considered a person of interest, he has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing. Authorities in the Dominican Republic have confiscated Riibe’s passport.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On