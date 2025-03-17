New footage shows Sudiksha Konanki at a bar before disappearance, Joshua Riibe bent over and struggling nearby: Watch

New footage shows missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe, the person of interest, at an outdoor bar before she vanished from a Punta Cana beach. The videos were obtained by local outlet Noticia SIN. Konanki and Riibe do not interact in the videos. Chilling clip shows Sudiksha Konanki at a bar before disappearance, Joshua Riibe bent over and struggling nearby (@avaaz_official/TikTok, Southeast technical college)

What do the new videos show?

One of the clips shows Konanki, 20, hanging at a resort bar with friends, near a struggling man who appears to be Riibe. In one of the clips, Konanki and her friends are seen at the bar before the Pitt student puts her hand to her mouth and quickly excuses herself. She then hunches over a patch of grass just a few feet away.

The local outlet identified the woman putting her hand to her mouth as Konanki. She then walks back to the bar, appears to jump up and down in excitement, and then hugs one of her female friends.

Meanwhile, a man believed to be Riibe is seen bent over and struggling outside the bar, with another young man appearing to comfort him. Riibe, who is seen stumbling backward at one point, seems to be wearing the same clothes he was seen in in previously released surveillance footage of him and Konanki walking together, arm-in-arm, before she went missing.

In the newly-released video, Riibe and Konanki do not interact. They appear to be visiting the bar in separate groups.

A second video shows Konanki, along with three other girls, in the lobby of the RIU Hotel & Resort.

Riibe was reportedly interrogated by Dominican Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Navy Vice Admiral Agustin Morillo Rodriguez until nearly 3 am on Sunday, March 16. An Iowa native and a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, he has reportedly been “in custody” since shortly after Konanki vanished. Although he is considered a person of interest, he has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing. Authorities in the Dominican Republic have confiscated Riibe’s passport.