Who is Skyler Philippi? White supremacist man's Neo-Nazi terror attack foiled in US amid election buzz

US authorities on Monday stated that a white supremacist is attempting to demolish a Tennessee electricity substation in an effort to destroy American society and collapse the local power grid. Skyler Philippi is accused of attempting to blow up an energy facility and using a weapon of mass destruction. He is scheduled to appear again in court on November 13.

A 24-year-old man identified as Skyler Philippi of Columbia, Tennessee, was taken into custody after an FBI investigation revealed that he intended to strap an explosive device to a drone and fly it into the energy complex in Nashville in accordance with his extremist goal.

Philippi is accused of attempting to blow up an energy facility and using a weapon of mass destruction. He is scheduled to appear again in court on November 13. He still remains in prison and could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Philippi's message to FBI

Philippi expressed accelerationist thoughts in messages to FBI sources, a doctrine common among far-right extremists that holds that big shocks would cause disorder and force society to change its racial makeup, creating a state that is exclusively white, according to officials.

The theory gained popularity due to manifestos released by those responsible for several high-profile white supremacist and neo-Nazi terrorist attacks, such as the 2019 Christchurch, New Zealand, tragedy that claimed 51 lives at two mosques.

In June, the suspect purportedly told a secret FBI source that he intended to execute a major attack at a YMCA facility in Columbia, south of Nashville. However, he later assessed that this would not be sufficient to accomplish his goal.

Philippi wrote, “If you want to do the most damage as an accelerationist, attack high economic, high tax, political zones in every major metropolis,” according to court documents made public on Monday.

FBI Director issues statement on Skyler Philippi's arrest

The suspect, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, was “driven by a racially motivated violent extremist ideology,” and his activities would have caused thousands of people, including healthcare facilities, to lose power.

According to the bureau, Philippi and undercover FBI agents traveled to an electricity substation to conduct recon. He later purchased black powder for pipe bombs and acquired C-4 explosives from the undercover operatives while he was driving.

On November 2, Philippi was held by undercover agents. When he was captured, an explosive weapon was equipped and the drone was powered up.