Who is Taleb al-Abdulmohsen? A look at Germany Christmas market attack suspect's radical views and social media activity

The death toll in the horrific Christmas market massacre committed by an anti-Islamic doctor has now reached four, Daily Mail reported, citing local media resources. The doctor, identified as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, arrived in Germany as a Saudi Arabian refugee in 2006. Germany Christmas market attack: People lay flowers and candles at the site of a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on December 21, 2024, resulting in several deaths and dozens of injured. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)(AFP)

On December 20, the doctor crashed a dark BMW into a large group of people at a Magdeburg Christmas market at 7 pm, killing an adult and a toddler on the spot.

According to the German newspaper Bild, authorities are now stating that four people have died in the tragic incident.

While 78 individuals suffered minor injuries, and 86 others are undergoing hospital care for severe injuries.

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen moved to Germany from Saudi Arabia

German police detained al-Abdulmohsen at gunpoint in the minutes following the accident, as per the footage captured at the time.

Al-Abdulmohsen, a psychiatric and psychotherapy specialist from Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, came to Germany in 2006 and presently lives in Bernburg, as per MailOnline. He has been acknowledged as a refugee since 2016.

According to media reports, he had assisted ex-Muslims—especially women— to move out from Saudi Arabia after giving up on their religion.

A look at Taleb al-Abdulmohsen's social media activity

An examination of his social media accounts shows that he has tweeted in favor of the German anti-immigration party AfD. He has also expressed support for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Elon Musk, and far-right thugs Tommy Robinson.

He cautioned prospective refugees against migrating to Germany, saying the nation was too welcoming of Islam. After the horrific October 7th terror attack on Israel, Taleb A posted pro-Israel sentiments, demonstrating his extreme views.

His online activity reportedly increased in the days preceding the attack, according to the New York Post. He denounced the German government on social media for encouraging what he called the "Islamization" of Europe.

The bio of the account says: “Saudi Military Opposition. Germany chases female Saudi asylum seekers, inside and outside Germany, to destroy their lives. Germany wants to islamize Europe.”

The posts include graphic videos, like one showing a young Muslim woman allegedly being stoned to death “because she had an affair with a young man outside of marriage.”

Another retweeted post asks, “Can you find one positive thing about Islam?”

He claimed in recordings released just hours before the attack that German officials were opening his mail and stealing items including USB stick.

In one video, he announced, “I hold the Germans accountable as citizens for the persecution I am experiencing.”

“Currently in this country, the nation that is actively criminally chasing Islam critics is the German nation,” he declared in another clip.

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen's X bio