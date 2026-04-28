Who took wine bottle amid WHCD shooting? Fact-checking Olga Stefanishyna claims as many point to Ukraine diplomat

A viral video emerged from the shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner , where a woman could be seen taking wine and champagne bottles from a table. The clip showed the woman in a black coat, with the collar up, reaching out to take a bottle from the table. With deliberate motion, she appears to take a champagne bottle first before reaching out and grabbing a wine bottle as well.

“We know who the shooter was but we still don’t know the lady who was making sure the wine didn’t go to waste,” the Congressman wrote on X.

The video has been widely shared on social media and even got Republican lawmaker from Tennessee, Tim Burchett asking as to who the person might be.

Several people commented on the lawmaker's post, pointing to a Ukrainian diplomat. “It’s the Ukrainian ambassador to the USA. Wanna give credit to a sharp x account but can’t find the post. Ironic if true,” one wrote. Another added “I’ve seen that shes the ambassador to Ukraine.. not sure if it’s true..but it kinda fits.”

Other posts named the alleged Ukrainian diplomat seen in the video. “Identity of thieving woman who stole the champagne & wine from the table during Trump's assassination attempt revealed as Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Olga Stefanishyna,” a profile wrote. Stefanyshina's name was bandied about by other profiles as well, though they're all unverified.

Did Olga Stefanyshina take alcohol bottles from WHCD event? Despite the claims about the Ukraine diplomat, there is nothing to indicate that she is the one who took the bottles. Given that the shooting took early, there were reportedly plenty of bottles that were left unconsumed as guests began to evacuate.

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New York Post, who reported on the woman taking the bottles, noted that it was not immediately clear if she was a member of the press or one of the guests. The claims that it was Olga Stefanyshina doing the lifting was corrected in a community note. “The woman in the video is not Ukrainian Ambassador Olga Stefanishina. She was dressed in a light-colored dress, as seen in photos from the event. The video shows a different guest who takes bottles during the evacuation,” the note reads.

Indeed, Stefanishina who attended the event was in a silver colored dress and had shared photos on Facebook.