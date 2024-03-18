Who was Paruchuri Abhijit? Indian student from Andhra Pradesh found dead in US; 9th such tragedy in 2024

Another Indian student was killed in the United States, and his body was found dumped in an abandoned car deep inside a forest on campus. Paruchuri Abhijit was found dead in the US. He was the only son of his Guntur-based parents.(X@IndianTechGuide)

Paruchuri Abhijit, a 20-year-old student from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing engineering at Boston University. He joined the university last year and was sharing a rented apartment with one of his classmates.

His parents -- Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi -- have been left completely devastated after learning about the sudden death of their only son.

According to Abhijit's family, he was a bright student but his mother initially opposed his decision of moving abroad for higher studies.

His remains arrived at his home in Burripalem, Guntur, late on Friday evening.

According to Great Andhra, Abhijit was murdered by assailants on the university campus on March 11, and police found his body in a car inside the forest.

After receiving a report of missing from his friends, police started looking for Abhijit by tracing his mobile signals. No arrests have been made so far as authorities are yet to identify the perpetrators of this horrible act.

Police investigation into the matter is underway.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to respond to the incident.

In 2024, this is the ninth such tragedy with a person of an Indian origin in the US.

Indian community seeks justice

Abhijit's death comes amid the surge in violent attacks against Indian students in the United States.

Condemning the US authorities over the death of Andhra student, many X users called for justice to Abhijit and sought an independent investigation into the matter.

“This is a tragic incident, and my condolences go out to Paruchuri Abhijit's family and friends. Such acts of violence are deeply concerning and have no place in any society. It's essential for authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice.…,” an X user wrote.

“Very tragic. No one seems to bother over these continuous attacks on Indian students,” another reacted.

“USA is not safe place to live” one more chimed in.

Crimes against Indian students remain on surge in the US

Recently, a 27-year-old student from Telangana lost his life while riding a jet ski in Florida. The deceased, identified as Venkataramana Pittala, was pursuing master's degree in health informatics at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

In another tragedy, Amarnath Ghosh, a Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer from Birbhum, West Bengal, succumbed to his gunshot injuries in the United States. On 27 February, he was admitted to a hospital after receiving several gunshot wounds while walking on the street.

Several Indian origin students, including Akul Dhawan, Shreyas Reddy, Vivek Saini, Neel Acharya and Sameer Kamath, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the US.

In a press conference in February, the White House declared that US President Joe Biden and his staff are working relentlessly to prevent attacks on Indians and Indian-American students.