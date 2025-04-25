Who was Rob Holland? Renowned stunt pilot dies in plane crash at Virginia's Langley AFB

Rob Holland, a renowned stunt pilot, has died in a plane crash in Virginia. According to CNN's Pete Muntean, Holland was killed during landing at Langley Air Force Base near Hampton on Thursday morning. He was scheduled to perform at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show over the weekend. Renowned stunt pilot Rob Holland was killed in a plane crash in Virginia.(Facebook/ Rob Holland Aerosports)

“Very sad to report champion aerobatic pilot Rob Holland was killed during landing at Langley Air Force Base where he was to perform at this weekend’s air show, according posts from his verified social media accounts. Rob was a good man, incredible pilot, and friend. RIP,” Muntean wrote on X.

Official Statement

A statement posted to Holland’s official Facebook page confirmed his passing.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I am sharing that Rob Holland lost his life today, 24 April 2025, in an accident at Langley AFB, VA. The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and is under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and DOD,” the post said.

“Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history. Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday.”

“We would greatly appreciate your respect to the privacy of his family and friends. And remember…. Never ever give up on your dreams. Blue skies,” the post added.

According to data from FlightAware.com, an experimental MX Aircraft MXS registered to Holland departed Nashville International Airport (KBNA) and landed at Langley AFB (KLFI) at 11:31 a.m. Thursday.

Who was Rob Holland?

Born on May 30, 1974, in New England, Rob Holland was an award-winning stunt and aerobatic pilot based in Nashua, New Hampshire. He held dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Aviation Flight Operations and Aviation Management from Daniel Webster College, graduating in 1997. Holland also held an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate and logged over 15,000 flight hours in more than 180 types of aircraft.

He launched his airshow career in 2002, flying planes like the Pitts S-2C, Ultimate 20-300S, MX2, and eventually his custom-designed MXS-RH. He also ran Aerial Advantage Aviation, an aerobatic flight school in Nashua.

Rob Holland's accolades include:

13-time U.S. National Aerobatic Champion (2011–2024)

6-time World Freestyle Aerobatic Champion

14-time U.S. National Freestyle Champion