Who was Vivek Taneja, Indian-origin man assaulted and killed outside Washington restaurant?

An Indian-origin man who died after being assaulted in downtown Washington was the president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies. 41-year-old Vivek Chander Taneja died after allegedly being hit on the head during an altercation outside a restaurant. Vivek Taneja was the president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies (Dynamo Technologies website)

Officers responded to reports of an assault, and arrived on the scene to find Taneja with critical injuries. They rushed him to a hospital, but he did not survive. Taneja’s death was ruled a 'homicide' by police.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Who was Vivek Taneja?

Taneja was a premier technology and solutions analytics provider for the federal government, a company spokesperson said, according to NBC Washington.

As per the website of Dynamo Technologies, “Dr. Taneja leads Dynamo’s strategic, growth, and partnership initiatives, with an emphasis on the federal government contracting arena. A systems engineer by training, he has lead numerous technical consulting engagements across the public and private sectors.”

“Dr. Taneja received his B.A. in Economics and Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Virginia, his M.S. in Telecommunications from George Mason University, and his D.Eng. in Engineering Management and Systems Engineering from the George Washington University, where his doctoral research utilized a system dynamics approach to analyze the impact of electronic health care records on the U.S. healthcare system,” the website adds.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder. However, a CCTV camera did capture the suspect. The Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the person responsible for killing Taneja.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by police to anyone who can provide information that leads to arrest of suspect(s) involved in each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone who has information on Taneja’s case has been urged to call the police on 202-727-9099. One can also submit anonymous information to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.