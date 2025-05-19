Who were America Yamilet Sanchez and Adal Jair Marcos, Mexican cadets killed in Brooklyn Bridge crash?

América Yamilet Sánchez, a 20-year-old Mexican Navy cadet from Xalapa, Veracruz, was identified as the first victim in the Brooklyn Bridge crash on Saturday. A Mexican naval vessel carrying 277 people scraped the bottom of the famous New York City bridge. Two crew members died at the scene. Brooklyn Bridge crash victims were identified on Sunday(X)

The ship, Cuauhtémoc, ‘lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge’, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, early Sunday. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the deaths and expressed condolences in another post on X. The Mexican Navy said 22 people aboard were injured, 11 of them critically.

Read More: Is the Brooklyn Bridge damaged after Mexican ship hit US landmark?

The crash occurred during a global goodwill tour when the ship suffered a suspected mechanical failure, losing power and shearing off its masts. Sánchez, identified by Veracruz Governor Rocío Nahle García, was reportedly on a mast at the time of the collision. Hours before the crash, she posted a photo from New York on social media, capturing her excitement. The incident, described as a “tragedy” by Mexico’s navy, has prompted an investigation into the ship’s mechanical issues, with no further victim details released.

“I deeply regret the passing of Veracruz cadet América Yamilet Sánchez,’’ Veracruz Gov. Rocío Nahle García wrote on social media. “My love, support, and solidarity go out to her family.

Read More: Brooklyn Bridge tragedy: Here's why Mexican Navy ship ‘Cuauhtémoc’ was in New York

Local Mexican media outlets identified Adal Jair Marcos as the other victim. According to reports, the 22-year-old Mexican Navy cadet was from Oaxaca, Mexico.

Videos posted on X showed three lit masts of the ship carrying a giant Mexican flag crashing into the base of the bridge as vehicles moved above.n“The status of personnel and equipment is being reviewed by naval and local authorities, who are providing support,” the Mexican navy said in a post on X. “The Navy reaffirms its commitment to personnel safety, transparency in its operations, and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Navy.”