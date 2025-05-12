Who were Munna Duke and Younggin, the O'Block rappers killed in Chicago shooting?

O’Block is mourning the loss of two of its own, as rappers Munna Duke and Youngin were reportedly shot and killed in Chicago this week under unclear circumstances, as reported by No Jumper. Munna Duke’s death has deeply affected those closest to him, including FatFat Banks, the mother of his child, who publicly expressed her sorrow over the devastating loss. FatFatBanks mourns the tragic loss of rapper Munna Duke, who was shot under unclear circumstances alongside Younggin.(@supahotshopper/Instagram)

Who was O’Block’s Munna Duke?

Munna Duke, a respected rapper and figure in Chicago’s O’Block community, had recently shown signs of stepping away from street life before his tragic death. The fatal shooting, which occurred in the Edgewater neighbourhood, remains shrouded in mystery, with little information released about the circumstances or possible motive, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

Recently, Duke deepened his ties to Chicago’s influential rap circles by welcoming a child with the former partner of DThang, the late brother of rap star Lil Durk. She also mourned the loss of the rapper as she penned a note on Instagram which read, “U N***AS BOGUS. U WAS THE LIGHT TO MY DARKNESS I LOVE YOU SO MUCH BABY, U KNO THAT I SHOWED U THAT AND U KNO I WAS 10 TOES NO MATTER THE SITUATION.” She continued, “ TO MUCH PRESSURE HAD THEM N***AS HATING ON U. WE TALKED ABOUT EVERYTHING BUT THIS WASNT ONE NOT IN A MILLION YEARS I WOULDVE THOUGHT THESE WOULD BE OUR LAST DAYS.”

The mother-to-be also added, “WE SHARED SO MANY MEMORYS AND I TRIED CAPTURING MOST OF THEM. I GOT OUR SON AND U KNO I GOT U. MY N***A CANT GET NO BIGGA BABY BOY I LOVE YOU WHOLE HEARTLY U LEFT ME LONELY. BUT I GOT US I ALWAYS TOLD U.” Concluding her note, she wrote, “SLEEP TIGHT NEVER WOULD IT BE RIP WATCH OVER ME AND MY FAMILY AND IMMA STAND ON EVERYTHING I EVER TOLD U WATCH. MY DARK WHEN IM LONELY."

Who was Younggin from O’Block?

Younggin, also known as YoungginFrmDaJetz, was a rising voice in Chicago’s O'Block, known for his unflinching lyrics that captured the harsh realities of life in the neighbourhood. Closely linked to the late King Von, Younggin carried the legacy of his neighbourhood through his music, earning respect for his authenticity and loyalty, as reported by HypeFresh.

The 26-year-old was on the edge of making it big as his growing fan base waited for him to make the next move. However, that wait now remains forever.