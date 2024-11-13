Whoopi Goldberg relates to struggles of working class, says she'd quit The View if she had enough money

Whoopi Goldberg is working for a living. The View's longest-running permanent co-host confessed on Tuesday's episode of the ABC show that she would quit if she had enough money. During a Hot Topic segment surrounding Donald Trump's second term as president, the 69-year-old, whose net worth is estimated to be $60 million, compared her struggles to those of the working class. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Whoopi Goldberg speaks on stage during the 2024 Faces Of Hope Gala on September 27, 2024 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Whoopi Goldberg says she would quit The View if she had enough money

Relating herself to the working class, The Color Purple star said, “I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living.” She went on to explain that she would leave the daytime talk show, which she joined in 2007, if she had enough money to survive. “If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I’m a working person, you know?” Goldberg stressed.

“My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there,” the Sister Act star went on, adding, “I love what [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] did. Yay. We talk to people all the time who say, 'This is what's bothering me.' But the thing that's bothering everybody should not be the thing that puts 85 percent of other people in danger. I think that's what we're saying.”

Goldberg's remarks come as she faces backlash from grocery store owners for calling them “pigs.” “Your pocketbook is bad, not because the Bidens did anything. Not because the economy is bad. Your grocery bills are what they are because the folks that own the groceries are pigs,” she said on The View last week. The National Grocers Association, which represents more than 21,000 stores nationwide, objected to Goldberg's comments, according to New York Post.

In a letter addressed to The View's executive producer Brian Teta, NGA chief executive Greg Ferrara slammed the co-host, saying, “We are deeply troubled by these remarks … referring to people who own grocery stores as ‘pigs.’” “Statements that falsely depict grocers as ‘gouging’ not only exacerbate these tensions but also risk further harm to these frontline workers who have continued to serve the public through challenging times,” Ferrara added.