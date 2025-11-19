Why did Clay Higgins vote 'nay' on releasing the Epstein Files? Louisiana Rep says: ‘It abandons…'

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins was the only Congressman to vote against the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files at the US House on Tuesday. Shortly after the vote, Higgins explained his decision in a post on X. The motion to release the files was passed with 425 in favor and one, i.e. Higgins, against. Seven House Reps did not vote. Representative Clay Higgins, a Republican from Louisiana.(Bloomberg)

The Republican said that he is against the bill in principle as it abandons the provisions of the criminal justice system in the US.

" I have been a principled “NO” on this bill from the beginning," Rep. Clay Higgins wrote. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today.

"It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.

"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt," he added.

Here's the Clay Higgins' full X post.(X)

The US House of Representatives took up the Discharge Petition to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would result in the release of all the materials uncovered in the investigations into disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

Also read: Larry Summers family: Who is wife, Harvard professor Elisa New? All on their children

When Will The Epstein Files Be Released?

The decision to take up the voting after GOP House Reps were urged by Trump to vote for it's release. Notably, the President was under immense pressure after Epstein's emails released by the House Oversight Committee had multiple mentions of him. Trump on Monday said that if the bill is passed, he will sign it into law to release the Epstein files.

Now, having been passed in the US House of Representatives, the bill will go to the US Senate. If passed in the Senate, it will then reach President Trump for his signature.