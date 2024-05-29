Why did Donald Trump need a ‘rant’written note for his hush money trial?

In pictures taken before Tuesday’s continuation of former US President Donald Trump's hush money trial, the former president was seen with his hands on two yellow sticky notes. Former U.S. President Donald Trump waits for the start of proceedings in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, U.S., May 28, 2024. Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

On one note, he scribbled in thick black marker, in what appeared to be the former president’s handwriting, “This case should be dismissed by the judge, but it’s totally corrupt.”

This image resurfaced on the Reddit website and was also photoshopped to make Trump appear more orange. The note caused mixed reactions, with many people arguing that maybe Trump had to write a message that he was ranting this whole time.

“LOL at needing a handwritten note that says the ‘case should be dismissed by the judge,’” one wrote.

Another piped in, “He had to write that down to remember to say it, after only repeating it 10 million times.”

However, Getty Images featured the image in their pool, where the Picture credits show: (Photo by Julia Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images) following the caption, “Closing Arguments Begin In Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial.”

So, it is evident that the picture is not AI-generated or doctored.

One user debunked the possibility of AI, saying, “No, this is neither some AI fakery nor is it photoshopped. This is pure Trump intelligence at work.”

Some Redditors suggested that Trump did it intentionally

“He wrote it down because he knew he’d be photographed and get your attention,” one user pointed out.

“That’s not for him to read, it’s for us to read. They wanted those notes photographed,” one Redditor commented.

Another questions, “As a non-american, how is this guy real? And a candidate for presidency? How can a large number of the population look at that and think, 'That's my guy'…”

Trump cannot speak about the hush money case outside the court premises because the judge slapped him with a gag order. This order also bars him from expressing views on the jurors, prosecutors, witnesses, court staff, and their families.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, has fined Trump $10,000 for contempt of court for repeatedly disregarding this order.

The closing arguments in the trial concluded on Tuesday, with jury deliberations set to begin on Wednesday.