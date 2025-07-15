Why Trump kept the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after Chelsea's win. Where is it now?

President Donald Trump has confused thousands of Chelsea fans celebrating the English club's FIFA Club World Cup win by revealing that he has the original trophy, and Enzo Maresca and co just have a replica. This comes after the five-time Premier League winners beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the fin Reece James #24 of Chelsea FC holds the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory as U.S. President Donald Trump interacts (Getty Images via AFP)

al at MetLife Stadium. Trump and his wife, Melania, were attending the big game on the first anniversary of the Butler assassination attempt.

Just before the game, Trump told broadcaster DAZN that he was gifted the trophy. He further revealed that the trophy is currently in the Oval Office.

“They said, ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office. And then I said, ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’ He says, ‘We're never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one'", Trump said.

“And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting…It’s in the Oval right now,” he added.

President Trump also jokingly suggested that he could officially change the name of ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the US.

“They would call it football, but I guess we call it soccer,” Trump said.

“What if we make an executive order that we can only say football?" the interviewer asked.

“I think we could do that,” he added. “I think I could do that," Trump responded.

The president joined the players on the field after the match to congratulate the tournament's outstanding performers, present PSG players with their runner-up medals and hand Chelsea their championship trophy.

“It was an upset today I guess,” Trump told reporters after flying back to Washington following Chelsea's victory. "But it was a great match.” Other guests spotted in the president's suite included Attorney General Pam Bondi, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, NFL great Tom Brady and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.