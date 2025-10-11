Why Family Matters actor Darius McCrary was arrested near the US–Mexico border? Details

Actor Darius McCrary, the star of the 1990s hit show Family Matters, was taken into custody along the US-Mexico border earlier this week. The U.S. Border Patrol arrested the 49-year-old McCrary, best known for playing the role of Eddie Winslow, as per ABC 7. He is currently in a San Diego jail, imprisoned without bond. Darius McCrary was taken into custody on the US-Mexico border after a missed court appearance(Instagram)

Following the discovery of an out-of-state felony warrant, authorities verified McCrary's arrest on Sunday. Information on the charges against him has been publicly revealed. McCrary is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, as reported by People magazine.

Darius McCrary’s representative issues statement

Ann Barlow, the actor’s representative, told TMZ that McCrary’s arrest due to a warrant out of Michigan was because of a missed court appearance. She explained to the outlet that the matter was linked to his failure to pay child support. Notably, the Family Matters star has been arrested twice for allegedly failing to pay child support to ex-wife Tammy Brawner.

The actor’s rep told US Weekly in a statement, “Darius was doing a good deed when he discovered he had a felony warrant at the Border of Mexico for a missed court appearance.” The statement also said that in an ongoing child support dispute, “Oakland County mailed the notice to appear to Darius PO BOX giving him only 3 days to appear in Michigan Court. Unfortunately Darius had Covid therefore did not check his PO Box until the day after his court date. However immediately notified the Judge with a doctor's note diagnosis of Covid.”

Darius McCrary's career and background

Darius McCrary is famous for playing Eddie Winslow, the oldest son of the Winslow family, in the television show Family Matters, which lasted from 1989 to 1998. The sitcom soon became popular due to its humorous content and portrayal of families. After the series ended, McCrary went on to appear in a number of projects, such as Anger Management, The Young and the Restless, and Monogamy, as per US Weekly.

