Why has Trump ordered ICE to pause most raids on farms, hotels and restaurants?

US President Donald Trump's administration has asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to largely pause the raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants, Reuters quoted an internal email as stating. Donald Trump has ordered ICE to pause most raids on farms, hotels and restaurants.(Bloomberg)

This marks a shift in the focus of the government's ongoing mass deportation campaign. A person familiar with the matter claimed that the order to halt the ICE raids came from the US President himself.

Last month, White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, called for more aggressive actions. He publicly stated that there should be a “minimum” of 3,000 arrests per day.

Why ICE was ordered to pause raids?

Trump took office in January after he pledged to deport millions of illegal immigrants in the US during his election campaign. The intention behind this was to curb serious crimes, he said. According to Reuters, thousands of suspected immigration offenders with no criminal record have been ordered to leave the country in recent months.

According to The New York Times, the latest decision suggests the scale of mass deportation campaign was actually hurting industries and constituencies, which Donald Trump does not want to lose.

The directive came after protests were held in the Los Angeles against the immigration raids of the Trump administration. These were carried out at farms and multiple businesses as well.

On Thursday, senior ICE official, Tatum King, sent the email to regional leaders of the department. They are tasked with carrying out criminal investigations, including work site operations, known as Homeland Security Investigations.

“Effective today, please hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels,” read the message.

Trump, on Thursday, said he will be issuing an order to address the effects of the immigration crackdown on the farm and hotel industries.

US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the department will follow the US President's direction and "continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets".

FAQs

1 What does it mean when someone is deported?

Deportation refers to the formal removal of a foreign national from the US for violating immigration laws.

2 What is the meaning of deportation?

It’s the act of expelling someone from a country, typically due to legal or immigration status violations.

3 How to avoid deportation from the USA?

Legal ways include securing lawful residency, seeking asylum, complying with visa conditions, or applying for relief through the courts.

4 Who can get deported from the US?

Anyone without legal immigration status or those convicted of certain crimes, including visa overstays or undocumented entry, may face deportation.