Why is America testing a hypersonic nuclear missile on Election Day, once the polls close?

The United States is currently voting for its 47th President in a knife-edge election race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. However, according to reports, the U.S. is set to conduct a test of its hypersonic nuclear capabilities. Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles which can deliver nuclear weapons, can fly at more than five times the speed of sound.(AFP/Representative Image)

Just hours after polls close, a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is scheduled for launch from California’s Vandenburg Space Force Base, as reported by Daily Mail. While the timing of the launch has certainly raised some eyebrows, military officials have assured that the “test is routine and was scheduled years in advance.”

US military gears up to launch hypersonic missile on November 5

The Vandenberg Space Force Base has planned the ICBM test to take place between 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time on November 5 and 5:01 a.m. Pacific Time on November 6 from the base’s northern section. The Air Force Global Strike Command stated that this test is intended solely to assess the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and “reinforce confidence and strength of the nation’s nuclear deterrence.”

The missile test, set for the same day Americans cast their votes to elect their next president—Harris or Trump—has sparked concern among the public. After the polls close, the missile’s speed will be put on full display as it soars through the sky over the Pacific Ocean. “This ICBM test launch will validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system,” said the force base.

Also read: US Stock market: Wall Street ticks higher on Election Day as voters head to polls

America’s ICBM test escalates war tensions

The looming threat of a third global conflict has intensified fears among the public and has also resulted in some major power shakeups around the world, fueled by the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. These conflicts have drawn the world's attention, with both Western and anti-Western powers playing direct or indirect roles.

Meanwhile, China continues to assert its claims over the island, regularly conducting military exercises and diplomatic maneuvers. The situation surrounding Taiwan has become more and more concerning for the world as well. The US and its allies are closely monitoring these developments. Taiwan, which considers itself an independent nation, is not officially recognised by major world powers. However, many believe that the US would intervene in the event of a Chinese invasion or attack on the island.

Also read: Chicago Navy Pier shooting: 2 young men killed, believed to be ‘targeted’ by disgruntled Ex-employee

Meanwhile, the U.S., Russia, and China are the only countries with missiles that can hit targets from land. The Soviet Union was the first to deploy intercontinental ballistic missiles in 1958, followed by the United States the next year, and China about 20 years later.

The main missile the U.S. uses is called the Minuteman missile, which is fired from underground silos. There are also missiles that can be launched from submarines which the U.S. and Britain use, along with other systems from Russia, China, and France.