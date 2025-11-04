Why is ESPN not on YouTube TV? Disney-Google licensing dispute explained

Millions of viewers of Monday Night Football were left baffled when the stream of the Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys did not appear on YouTube TV, as usual. An ESPN Monday Night Football logo is viewed on a broadcast camera before an NFL football game.(AP)

Monday Night Football fixtures are broadcast by ESPN and can be streamed on YouTube TV. However, that is no longer the case as Google removed several Disney-owned broadcast networks, including ESPN and ABC, after failing to reach a licensing deal. All Disney-owned networks were pulled out of Google platforms on October 30, after the old deal expired and the two parties could not agree on a new deal.

"Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s TV products," Google said on X, notifying users about the change.

Disney, meanwhile, also released a statement saying that a "fair deal" could not be reached despite their best efforts. "Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV," Disney said.

Will ESPN Be Back On YouTube TV?

Though Disney content went black on YouTube TV starting October 31, talks between the two companies and an agreement could come in the days to come. But, as of now, there is no possibility of an agreement coming into place. YouTube TV said that subscribers of ESPN will get a $20 credit from Google over the subscription running out.

"Members, when we renew our contracts with network partners, we advocate for fair pricing to offer you the best TV experience," YouTube TV said in a statement on X.

Disney, meanwhile, accused Google of "using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms." It added: “We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution,”