How to watch Monday Night Football without YouTube TV? Top 5 streaming options

The Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys will not be available to stream on YouTube TV, unlike previous Monday night NFL fixtures. Broadcasts via the Disney-owned ESPN were pulled from Google platforms amid a dispute over a new licensing deal.

With ESPN and ABC content becoming unavailable on YouTube TV, NFL fans have been left searching for alternate ways to watch the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. But there is no need to worry, as plenty of alternatives are available to stream the game.

How To Watch MNF? 5 YouTube TV Alternatives

Here are the five ways to access the stream of Monday Night Football without YouTube TV.

1. ESPN Unlimited: Since the MNF is broadcast by the ESPN Network, the easiest and most reliable way to watch it is on ESPN Unlimited. It will cost$29.99/month or $299.99/year.

2. Hulu + Live TV: Offers access to ESPN and Monday Night Football streams, along with Disney+ and ESPN+ in a bundle. Subscription starts at $76.99/month.

3. Fubo: A sports-focused streaming service that includes ESPN and MNF coverage in its base plan. Subscription starts at $79.99/month.

4. DirecTV Stream: Provides ESPN and Monday Night Football with its Entertainment package and above. Plans begin at $79.99/month.

5. Sling TV: The Orange plan includes ESPN and MNF streaming at one of the lowest prices among live TV services. Starts at $40/month.

How To Watch MNF on Cable?

Most major cable networks, such as Cox, Optimum, Dish, Fios, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Mediacom, , Spectrum TV, Xfinity and DirecTV will stream the game.

More On The Disney-Google Fallout

Disney content was removed from YouTube TV after both companies failed to reach an agreement on a new licensing deal, which expired in November. Google announced the decision in a post on X.

"Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s TV products," a statement from Google on X read.

"Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV," Disney said in a sta.