Why is Good Friday called the Good Friday?

This Friday, Christians across the globe will observe Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Observed as a day of mourning, Good Friday serves as a reminder of sacrifice and reflection. In India, it is a public holiday; banks, schools, the stock market, and other public offices will remain closed. Christians around will celebrate Good Friday this Friday, 18 April, to honour Jesus Christ's crucifixion(Unsplash/representative )

When is Good Friday?

Good Friday is observed during the Paschal Triduum, a three-day period beginning on Maundy Thursday (commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ) and ending with evening prayer on Easter Sunday. This year, Good Friday falls on 18 April 2025.

Why is it called Good Friday?

Although Good Friday is not a day of celebration, it is still called “good” because Christians view the crucifixion as a sacrifice for the salvation of humanity—an act of redemption by Jesus Christ. Additionally, the term “Good” in Good Friday is believed to have evolved from “God’s Friday.”

Significance of Good Friday

Good Friday is a solemn reminder of Jesus’s suffering and obedience to God. It symbolizes penance and reflection on the sins of humanity. This event holds a central place in Christian theology, representing the ultimate act of sacrifice.

How is Good Friday observed?

Observances vary across Christian denominations, but common practices include:

* Reflection on “The Seven Last Words,” the final statements of Jesus before his death

*Fasting or abstaining from certain foods as a sign of reverence

*Church services featuring Bible readings, hymns, and silent prayers

*Silent reflection from noon to 3 p.m., known as the “Three Hours of Agony,” marking the time Jesus hung on the cross

*Wearing black attire to signify mourning

*Public events and reenactments depicting the story of Jesus Christ

History

According to the New Testament, Good Friday marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans. After being accused of blasphemy by Jewish religious leaders for claiming to be the Son of God, Jesus was handed over to the Roman governor Pontius Pilate, who sentenced him to death by crucifixion. The Bible recounts that Jesus was publicly beaten and forced to carry a wooden cross, then nailed to it by his wrists and feet until he died. His death is believed to have atoned for the sins of humanity.