Why is Wall Street questioning the January US jobs report? What we know as Fed rate cut expectations shift

A stronger-than-expected January jobs report has lifted market sentiment, but several economists say the data may not be as solid as the headline suggests. Figures released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the unemployment rate edging down to 4.3% from 4.4%, with 130,000 jobs added in January — about double economists’ forecasts. Despite the doubts, traders appear to be taking the data at face value. (Representational image)

Following the release, futures linked to the S&P 500 rose 0.32% after the index closed flat at 6,941 in the previous session.

Why are analysts skeptical? Analysts are questioning the report primarily because of sharp downward revisions to prior data and because much of January’s hiring came from health care, raising doubts about whether the gains reflect broad-based strength.

The surprise strength has prompted some economists to question whether the headline payroll figure could later be revised downward. The BLS also revised down its earlier 2024-25 job estimates to 181,000 from 584,000.

“I wouldn’t exhale with today’s job numbers. The job market remains fragile and highly vulnerable,” Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi wrote on X. He added that without job gains in health care, overall employment growth over the past year would have been far weaker.