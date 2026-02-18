Why is YouTube homepage not loading? How to fix 'something went wrong' error

YouTube’s homepage is currently failing to load for many users amid a widespread global outage affecting the platform. YouTube is down worldwide. (Pexels)

Thousands of users worldwide are encountering a “Something Went Wrong” error when attempting to access the homepage on both the app and desktop site.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues began around 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. By 8:50 p.m., the site had logged around 320,000 outage reports in the United States alone.

Neither Google nor YouTube has issued an official statement regarding the disruption so far.

Users report issues on social media Many users turned to social media to share the problems they were experiencing.

One person wrote on X, "I thought YouTube was down at first but then saw it needed to be updated, so I updated it went back into the app and YouTube is still down."

Another added, "Everyone is saying YouTube is down but it just seems to be the main screen coming up blank, at least for me. I can still look up and watch videos. Maybe's it's just a person to person issue?"

A third user reported, “I noticed YouTube is having problems Tuesday night EST, but I'm clicking on my subscriptions and they load and run properly. You just can't reach the main page.”