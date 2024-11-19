Why Meghan Markle has ‘barely graced any stages’, royal expert wonders

Meghan Markle’s recent not “papping out and about” has sparked speculation that she may be preparing for a major new endeavour, according to royal expert Daniela Elser. As she balances personal and professional responsibilities, Meghan's upcoming projects, including a podcast and cooking show, could reshape public perceptions in 2025. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

The Australian journalist for News.com.au has noticed that Meghan has not been frequently seen in public and has “barely graced any stages”.

“What will be interesting to watch play out in the coming months is if this marks the beginning of a real shift in the Duchess of Sussex’s visibility – or whether this lull has more to do with her marshalling her forces and preparing for a barnstorming next year,” she stated and added, “The world has been put on a Meghan starvation diet and I don’t know why.”

While Meghan has taken a step back, her absence hasn’t gone unnoticed

Some pundits interpret her quiet period as a sign that she may be focusing her energy on a larger project. Elser did not delve into Meghan and Harry’s recent activities, such as their travels to Nigeria and Colombia, to address the dangers of online bullying.

During these trips, Prince Harry was seen taking a more active role, including appearances in New York City and other engagements abroad. Meghan, meanwhile, has been holding things down at home.

Prince Harry attended the Grey Cup in Vancouver over the weekend to promote the upcoming Invictus Games 2025, but Meghan was noticeably absent and did not join him on the trip to Canada.

Emma Pagnoni Fabiani, who manages a popular Harry and Meghan fan page on Instagram, shared, “Everyone deserves to be reassessed over time.”

“Harry and Meghan have shown commitment to important causes, such as mental health and veteran support, and I think many people may reconsider their opinions if they continue to focus on positive initiatives.”

“Ultimately, I continue to support them with the hope that the future brings them only good things and that the public can gradually see their actions in a different light,” the 600,000 followers boasted influencer said.