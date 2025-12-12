Why Rep. Dan Crenshaw is threatening to sue Shawn Ryan; podcaster makes explosive claim

Shawn Ryan, host of The Shawn Ryan Show, said Thursday that Texas House Representative Dan Crenshaw has threatened to sue him. Ryan revealed that the Texas House Rep has sent him a legal demand letter threatening a defamation lawsuit over comments Ryan made about Crenshaw in an episode of The Shaw Ryan Show. Shawn Ryan (L) and Congressman Dan Crenshaw.(Shawn Ryan on X and US Congress)

Ryan revealed that he received the letter on December 9, Tuesday from lawyers representing Crenshaw threatening to sue him for defamation over comments he made about Crenshaw in one of his shows. He also shared a screenshot of a message he received from the Crenshaw on Instagram.

"They are threatening to sue me for defamation because of comments I made on my podcast about a message that he sent me," Shawn Ryan said in the video. They want me to remove content, issue a public apology, and stop talking about him. I'm not going to do any of that."

Explaining the situation, Ryan said that he is not going to comply with the demand, implying that he is ready to face the potential lawsuit from Rep Crenshaw.

What Did Shawn Ryan Say About Dan Crenshaw?

Based on what Shawn Ryan says about the demand letter from Rep. Dan Crenshaw's lawyer, it seems that Crenshaw has been offended by comments about his expensive lifestyle. He explained that he had questioned how Crenshaw was able to throw an "extremely expensive party" and asked how someone "making $174,000 a year can afford that kind of a lifestyle."

"These are legitimate questions," Ryan said. "And to be honest, I didn't even mention Dan Crenshaw's name in that initial conversation."

"I just brought up the fact that he was having Steve Aoki, a major DJ, spin at his party. And then, you know, let's fast forward a couple of years, and they got Steve Aoki DJing their 40th birthday party. How does that happen?"

Also read: Trump using a walker? Truth behind viral photo of POTUS in White House

Shawn Ryan Shares Screenshot Of Instagram Message

Shawn Ryan also shared a screenshot of a message he received on Instagram from Rep. Dan Crenshaw after the legal demand. In the message, Crenshaw accused Ryan of making comments based on "trending narratives" rather than facts.

Here's the screenshot:

Notably, both Dan Crenshaw and Shawn Ryan are former US Navy SEALS.