Dan Crenshaw claps back at Tucker Carlson over ‘freak & warmonger’ attack, calls him ‘silver spoon fed trust fund baby’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) launched another scathing attack against former Fox News host Tucker Carlson amidst their ongoing public dispute. Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted Tucker Carlson during his appearance on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' show.(Piers Morgan Uncensored)

During his appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on YouTube that was made public on Wednesday, the host asked, “Why don't we try and end where you both agree on something, all right?”

He diverted the discussion from fellow guest and former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan's demand that Crenshaw provide an explanation for the pardons that President Donald Trump granted to insurrectionists on January 6. “Dan's ongoing spat with Tucker Carlson. Now this began when you were caught, you thought you were off camera, still on mic, saying he was the worst person, you've talked a lot on Twitter about your beef, you've said, I'm going to f*****g kill him.”

Dan Crenshaw hits back at Tucker Carlson: ‘Little mongrel’

Morgan pointed out that Crenshaw had emphasised that this was hyperbole and that he had no intention of hurting Carlson. He then presented a clip of Carlson from a podcast, where he denounced Crenshaw as “out of control” and a “freak and a warmonger” with an unstable personal life.

Reacting to the clip, Crenshaw remarked, “Well, this is typical for Tucker. He has no actual substance, right? He's been attacking me since 2022 when he became obsessed with me. I live rent-free in that little mongrel's head.”

He clapped back at Carlson, saying that he is unable to explain his hatred for him.

Crenshaw then targetted Mehdi explaining why he disagrees with him and why he doesn't like him.

Also Read: Trump administration withdraws David Weldon's nomination for CDC director; Here's why

Crenshaw blasts Tucker Carlson for seeking Hunter Biden's help

Drawing a comparison between Carlson and Mehdi, he stated: “At least he has things that he disagrees with me on. Tucker never actually says anything. It's just insults, you know, he'll use my war wounds to insult me, he's a weird, bad guy. I mean, people should not be tricked by his supposed stance against the D.C. insider elites, right? Because he literally is that.”

He then brought up the issue of Hunter Biden laptops and blasted the former Fox News host as “a silver spoon fed trust fund baby”.

“Emails from Tucker Carlson to Hunter Biden, asking Hunter Biden for help getting Tucker's son into Georgetown. You know, Tucker's a silver spoon fed trust fund baby, went to boarding school guy, the epitome of D.C. elites, who pretends to fight against it in order to corner a market in the media,” Crenshaw said.