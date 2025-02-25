Who is Dan Crenshaw? Texas Republican caught on hot mic saying he’d ‘kill’ Tucker Carlson | Watch

Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw was caught on a hot mic saying, “We've talked a lot on Twitter. If I ever meet Tucker Carlson, I’ll f-----g kill him." This was in response to a question from a British journalist about meeting the right-wing broadcaster. Crenshaw added, “Not joking,” and referred to Carlson as “the worst person." Dan Crenshaw said he "would kiII Tucker Carlson" if he ever saw him. (X/ @DanCrenshawTX)

Reactions -

The video has since gone viral, causing an outrage on X. Many action against Crenshaw. Some even called for his removal from office.

“I really hope someone Primaries Crenshaw out next year. He's probably one of the biggest disappointments in Congress in my lifetime,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Psychotic behavior. It's clear those rage sessions he has on social media do not stay on social media.”

A third person added, “At the minimum Crenshaw needs to be primaried if no expelled from Congress. Tucker is correct in calling Crenshaw a Neo-liberal War Hawk. That's exactly what he is.”

Another person wrote, “Immediate investigations by the DOJ. This is a blatant threat. Doesn't matter that it was in private.”

Who is Dan Crenshaw?

Daniel Reed Crenshaw has served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 2nd congressional district since 2019. Born in 1984, Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL officer who served with SEAL Team 3 during the War in Afghanistan. He was injured in action during his third deployment, losing his right eye to an improvised explosive device. Before being elected to Congress in 2018, Crenshaw worked as a legislative assistant to Representative Pete Sessions.

Dan Crenshaw's interview -

In an interview with Steven Edginton of GBNews on Monday, Crenshaw was asked about the $100 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Edginton prompted: “People like Tucker Carlson would make the argument that there's a real opportunity cost there, you know, we could have spent that money on the border or fixing, you know, issues in America.”

Crenshaw replied, “You can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time. I would love to ask Tucker what he thinks that $100 billion should be spent on and if he would vote for it as a conservative. Tucker doesn't know what he's talking about. Tucker likes to visit Moscow and talk about how great the grocery stores are, so I don't really take his advice very seriously."

Following this exchange, Edginton asked if Crenshaw had ever met Carlson.