Tucker Carlson invites Dan Crenshaw for interview following hot mic threat, ‘I’ll send you my address’

Tucker Carlson has responded after Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Republican congressman from Texas, was caught on a hot mic calling the former Fox News host "the worst person" and apparently threatening to kill him. Shortly after Crenshaw went viral for his comments, Carlson took to X to invite him for an interview.

“Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address, @DanCrenshawTX,” Carlson wrote.

Many slammed Crenshaw in the comment section of Carlson’s post. “Crenshaw knows how poorly that interview would go for him,” one user wrote. “That is a terroristic threat by a congressman, that is a criminal offense. Let’s go ahead and charge him and arrest him. See how long it takes him to resign. This is how we deal with these people. Give them some consequences for once in their life,” another said. One user wrote, “I live in Crenshaw’s district and I know for a fact that the Republican Party in Montgomery county Texas is losing faith in him. People who actively campaigned with and helped him with fundraisers. His time is done,” while another said, “Dan Crenshaw is not man enough or honest enough to come sit for an interview. It’s easier for him to spew threats on a hot mic or lies as a keyboard warrior.”

Dan Crenshaw’s hot mic

In an exchange with a British journalist, Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who represents a Houston-area district, blasted Carlson and admitted that they had never met in person. “If I ever meet him, I’ll fuc**** kill him,” he said.

Crenshaw made the comments following an interview with conservative British news channel GB News, which later published video of the incident. In the interview, Crenshaw criticised Carlson for his opposition to US aid to Ukraine, saying the commentator “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.” The two have long feuded on social media, with Carlson once calling Crenshaw one of “the dumbest” Republicans, and the politician blasting the host as a “cowardly, know-nothing elitist.”