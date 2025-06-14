Why was Bonnaroo 2025 canceled? Here's how to get refund

On Friday, Bonnaroo 2025 has been cancelled due to relentless storms that rolled through its longtime home, The Farm, in Manchester, Tennessee. Bonnaroo 2025 canceled amid relentless storms in Tennessee (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Organisers confirmed that all refunds will be processed within 30 days to the original method of payment.

The trouble began Friday afternoon when heavy rain and storms moved into the area, prompting organisers to evacuate Centeroo, the main concert grounds, and instruct festivalgoers to shelter in their vehicles. Attendees waited for hours with updates trickling in, but by just after 7:30 p.m. CT, the official confirmed Bonnaroo 2025 was canceled.

