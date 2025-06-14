Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Why was Bonnaroo 2025 canceled? Here's how to get refund

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 14, 2025 06:57 AM IST

Bonnaroo 2025 has been cancelled due to severe storms in Manchester, Tennessee. Organisers will process refunds within 30 days.

On Friday, Bonnaroo 2025 has been cancelled due to relentless storms that rolled through its longtime home, The Farm, in Manchester, Tennessee. 

Bonnaroo 2025 canceled amid relentless storms in Tennessee (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Organisers confirmed that all refunds will be processed within 30 days to the original method of payment.

The trouble began Friday afternoon when heavy rain and storms moved into the area, prompting organisers to evacuate Centeroo, the main concert grounds, and instruct festivalgoers to shelter in their vehicles. Attendees waited for hours with updates trickling in, but by just after 7:30 p.m. CT, the official confirmed Bonnaroo 2025 was canceled.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
