Will Donald Trump miss out on son Barron's high school graduation ceremony due to hush money trial?

On Monday, April 15, Donald Trump became the first former president in United States history to face a criminal trial. As the trial started in Manhattan court in New York with jury selection, judge Juan Merchan stated he had received a plea from Trump's lawyers for the GOP leader to miss the trial on May 17 in a bid to attend son Barron's graduation ceremony. Addressing the media, Trump mentioned that the judge might not allow him to attend his youngest son's high school graduation.(Getty Images)

Trump's attorney even requested the judge to not hold a trial on June 3 due to his own son’s graduation.

Last year in March, Trump was accused of fabricating company documents in connection with hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to stay mum on his affair during the presidential campaign in 2016.

While Daniel has admitted having an affair with Trump in 2006, the GOP leader has refuted Daniels' allegations. He has entered a not guilty plea, claiming that the case against him is being brought for political reasons.

Will Trump skip Barron's graduation due to hush money trial?

Barron Trump, the only son of Melania with Donald Trump, turned 18 years old on March 20. Just like his mother, he was hardly spotted during his Trump's most recent presidential campaign.

Barron moved to the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, after Trump concluded his presidential term in 2021. He is scheduled to graduate on 17 May, 2024.

In a tweet on X, Inner City Press claims Merchan said he could not make a decision on either of the pleas right now since it would completely rely on how the trial proceeds further. "It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial," he stated.

The trial's jury selection process might last up to two weeks as 50 of the 90 jurors were excused on Monday after they admitted they can't be impartial.

Trump speaks to media after first day of trial

Addressing media after Monday trial, Trump said: "Amazing things happened today."

Slamming the judge and the case, he reiterated his claim that it is "election interference".

“My son is graduating from high school. It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who's worked very, very hard and he is a great student. This is a SCAM trial.”