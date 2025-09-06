Will Eric Adams drop out? Announcement news sparks buzz about NYC Mayoral race

New York Mayor Eric Adams has said he'll make an ‘important’ announcement about the future for his bid for re-election, as per an advisory sent by his campaign. New York Mayor Eric Adams is up for re-election but has to go up against Democrat choice Zohran Mamdani.(Bloomberg)

The announcement, which was to be made at 4:30 pm outside of Gracie Mansion, comes amid reports he’s been offered an expanding array of job offers in exchange for leaving the race.

Adams, who is trailing in the polls, has denied these reports.

Many feel Mayor Adams will drop out

Many felt that Eric Adams may drop out of the race to be re-elected as New York's Mayor, setting up a direct contest between Andrew Cuomo and Democrat choice Zohran Mamdani.

One person on X commented “Eric Adams is joining the Trump administration.” Another said “Eric Adams about to announce he is dropping out of the New York Mayoral race and take a job under Trump.”

Also Read | NYC Real Estate Execs Throw Money Behind Adams to Counter Rise of Mamdani

Yet another remarked, “If Eric Adams actually drops out, it won’t be because of offers or diplomatic opportunities it’ll be because New Yorkers already fired him in their minds months ago.”

What Eric Adams had said earlier

Adams on Friday had said he was willing to listen to job opportunities that would allow him to serve his country, but has not yet received any “formal offers”. He added that he intends to stay in office and continue campaigning for reelection.

The statement came amid revelations that intermediaries for President Donald Trump have reached out to people close to Adams to talk about whether the Democrat would consider abandoning his reelection campaign to take a federal job.

“While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for reelection, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker,” he said.

Adams' comments came a day after Trump told reporters he would prefer not to have Mamdani, the 33-year-old Democratic nominee, as the city's next mayor. He said he'd like to see two out of the three other major candidates — which also include former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa — leave the race to create a one-on-one contest.

(With Bloomberg and AP inputs)