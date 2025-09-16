Willoughby, Ohio shooting reports: Police presence seen near Fox Run Apartments

Unconfirmed reports of a shooting near the Fox Run Apartments in Willoughby, Ohio, have surfaced online. Witnesses report a heavy police presence in the area of Fox Run Drive, with an alleged manhunt underway. As of now, authorities have not released any official confirmation or details regarding the incident. Police activity reported near Fox Run Apartments in Willoughby, Ohio.(Unsplash)

Busted: Lake County Ohio, a Facebook group that reports on crime in the area, posted, “Shooting at Fox Run Apartments in Willoughby. Please avoid the area of Fox Run Drive, which is off of Lost Nation Rd. 4:29pm Drone is being brought out to 306 and Lakeshore for the manhunt.”

Residents also took to social media to share what they witnessed.

One resident reported, “Shooting at Fox run apartment in North willoughby, off lost nation rd, one dead and suspect is on the loose. Stay inside a there is a heavy police presence seeking gunman.”

Another added, “I seen the cops fly over there I was wondering what was going on. Hope no one was injured.”

A third person wrote, “I was legit there to grab my buddy hours ago but I’m still surprised this happened dude, thankfully he and his family wasn’t home at the time.”

Videos and photos circulating on social media appear to show a significant police response, with multiple patrol vehicles stationed around the apartment complex.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information