Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Willoughby, Ohio shooting reports: Police presence seen near Fox Run Apartments

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 03:02 am IST

Unconfirmed reports of a shooting near the Fox Run Apartments in Willoughby, Ohio, have surfaced online.

Unconfirmed reports of a shooting near the Fox Run Apartments in Willoughby, Ohio, have surfaced online. Witnesses report a heavy police presence in the area of Fox Run Drive, with an alleged manhunt underway. As of now, authorities have not released any official confirmation or details regarding the incident.

Police activity reported near Fox Run Apartments in Willoughby, Ohio.(Unsplash)
Police activity reported near Fox Run Apartments in Willoughby, Ohio.(Unsplash)

Busted: Lake County Ohio, a Facebook group that reports on crime in the area, posted, “Shooting at Fox Run Apartments in Willoughby. Please avoid the area of Fox Run Drive, which is off of Lost Nation Rd. 4:29pm Drone is being brought out to 306 and Lakeshore for the manhunt.”

Residents also took to social media to share what they witnessed.

One resident reported, “Shooting at Fox run apartment in North willoughby, off lost nation rd, one dead and suspect is on the loose. Stay inside a there is a heavy police presence seeking gunman.”

Another added, “I seen the cops fly over there I was wondering what was going on. Hope no one was injured.”

A third person wrote, “I was legit there to grab my buddy hours ago but I’m still surprised this happened dude, thankfully he and his family wasn’t home at the time.”

Videos and photos circulating on social media appear to show a significant police response, with multiple patrol vehicles stationed around the apartment complex.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Willoughby, Ohio shooting reports: Police presence seen near Fox Run Apartments
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On