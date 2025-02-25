Wisconsin to change term ‘mother’ to ‘inseminated person’ amid massive uproar?

Wisconsin Governor has backed an initiative to amend state law to changed the term “mother” to “inseminated person” and “husband” to “spouse.” The bill was proposed by a Joint Committee on Finance of the state Senate last Tuesday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers mobilised support for changes to his budget proposal for the fiscal years 2025–2027 that focused on specific gendered terminology.(AP)

Tony Evers, the 73-year-old Democrat, mobilised support for changes to his budget proposal for the fiscal years 2025–2027 that focused on specific gendered terminology.

“Husband” should be changed to “spouse,” “wife” to “person,” “father” to “parent” (or “natural parent”), and “mother” to “inseminated person” under sections 3105 and 3106, which deal with artificial insemination.

Republican State Representative Amanda Nedweski reviewed the 1,917-page document and found that the word “father” was substituted over 120 times and the word “mother” was changed at least 30 times to a gender-neutral phrase, as per Fox News.

Wisconsin Governor defends new bill

During a Monday event at the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau, Evers supported the proposed amendments and made it clear that they would only be applicable to IVF procedures performed in Wisconsin.

“What we want is legal certainty that moms will be able to get the care they need,” he said.

Evers further blasted Republicans for politicising the planned changes and lying.

He declared, “I'm pretty [p***ed off] about what the Republicans say” because it's “a lie.” It provides legal clarity for those who use IVF, he said, adding that “Moms are moms. Dads are dads. What we want is legal certainty.”

The governor, however, did not give specifics about the purported legal impediments that now exist or how the elimination of the gendered terminology will increase access to IVF treatment.

Also Read: What is Joy Reid's net worth and who is her husband? All you need to know about former MSNBC show host

Wisconsin Governor faces backlash

Meanwhile, State Senator Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, told FOX 11 on Monday that his mother would likely smack him for good reason if he starts calling her an inseminated person.

“We hear a lot about woke virtue signaling. I think this is probably the best example of that I've ever seen.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, released a statement, saying that they have reminded how “liberal and out of touch” the Democratic Party. Blasting the DEI-loving governor, he said that Republicans will never permit mothers to be called anything except “mother” in Wisconsin.

Taking to X, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre referred to the proposal as “nonsense”.

“If you believed moms are moms, and dads are dads, then there would be no need for this change,” Nedweski, a mom-of-two, wrote on X on Monday.

“Apparently, Evers believes dads can be moms too,” she added.