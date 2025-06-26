World leaders caught mocking Trump at NATO summit, lip reader reveals: ‘What a tosser’

At a NATO summit that recently took place in the Netherlands, it was difficult to miss the low murmurs and shared glances among several world leaders. Most of them were talking about President Donald Trump as he faces more challenges both in US and abroad, a lip reader said. President Donald Trump was mocked by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic, and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. (Getty Images via AFP)

Nicola Hickling, a trained lip reader, revealed what she read during a discussion between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic, and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. She said that they seemed to be mocking Trump. This comes after people raised concerns about Trump’s mental health due to something odd noticed in his outfit, as cited by The Mirror report.

Hickling reported that their conversation shifted towards Trump when Rutte asked Milanovic, "Did you get together at all?" Rutte's question seemed like a simple question but with the way Rutte was looking at Milanovic (squinting, leaning in, etc.), it implied that there was more to his query. Milanovic later replied, sarcastically, "This is the Prime Minister of the USA. What a tosser. He wants to meet in France and speak there."

Schoof, looking surprised, asked, "Are you mad?" sounding worried. Milanovic then gave a vague answer,"It depends what he wants."

Hickling says Schoof repeated, "You are mad."

Milanovic reportedly added, "Obviously it affects the world, doesn't it?" showing how serious he felt the matter was. Rutte then agreed: "Yes, it does."

Hickling states that Milanovic finished his remarks about Trump by saying, "What a tosser," The term "tosser" is informal, rude, and perceived as a derogation in Europe because it describes someone viewed as stupid or objectionable; see Cambridge dictionary.

Nicola Hickling runs business focused on lipreading

Hickling runs LipReader, a business focused on lipreading and expert witness work. She now attends events as a top lip reader and helps lawyers, historians, and researchers understand what’s being said when there’s no sound.

Meanwhile, Trump brought up more doubts about whether the US would defend its allies if attacked, as he prepared to attend a NATO summit.

Trump was asked about NATO’s Article 5

Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked about NATO’s Article 5, which promises members will defend each other. He answered, "depends on your definition.

"There's numerous definitions of Article 5. You know that, right?" Trump remarked. "But I'm committed to being their friends."

He said he would explain what he meant by Article 5 when he got to the summit.