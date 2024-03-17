World's most expensive Michelin meal to be served in space balloon, here's how much it would cost

Are you a space lover and a foodie too? SpaceVIP offers an opportunity to enjoy gourmet cuisine in the stratosphere. But this desire can only be fulfilled if you are willing to spend a large sum of money. SpaceVIP will be hosting the first stratospheric dining experience with Michelin-Starred Chef Rasmus.(Insat/joinspacevip)

The luxury space tourism company has joined hands with Michelin-starred Danish chef Rasmus Munk.

Under this mission, only six explorers will make history by enjoying a meal above 99 percent of Earth's atmosphere throughout a six-hour high-tech space balloon trip.

The ticket price of the trip, which is set to debut next year, will cost $495,000.

All the earnings from the voyage will be donated to the Space Prize Foundation, which promotes gender equity in science and technology.

As soon as the trip was announced, several people have already shown their interest to be a part of it and inquired about where they can sign up.

“This is the first in a series of expeditions in partnership with leading artists designed to harness the power of space travel to elevate human consciousness and to promote universal space literacy,” SpaceVIP founder Roman Chiporukha told The New York Post.

Know about the meal to be served on Spaceship Neptune

Rasmus Munk will prepare the cuisine for the six visitors who will be lifted 100,000 feet (30 kilometers) above sea level. While watching the sunrise over the earth's curvature, they will also be provided with Wi-Fi facility aboard Spaceship Neptune so that they will be able to livestream their space experience and even connect with their family and pals on Earth.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Munk said the menu hasn't been finalised yet but he hopes that the delicacies would be as inventive as the space experience itself, with ideas such as aerogel-inspired food and encapsulated fragrance.

The 32-year-old chef will prepare dishes that will be influenced by the significance of space exploration in the past 60 years of human history and its effect on society.

Munk is the chef of Alchemist, a Danish restaurant that was placed at the fifth spot in the World's Best 50 Restaurants guide for 2023.

Despite the sky-rocketing price, Munk, who will be joining the trip himself, stated that a large number of people are more interested in the initial journey than the spaceship can accommodate.

"We're aware that it's an expensive first journey. But this is after all the first launch with these food experiences on board," said Munk, adding that the aim is to conduct more such trips but at lower prices.

SpaceVIP founder Roman Chiporukha stated that they have already had dozens of qualified people exhibit enormous interest in this experience, with only six seats available. “We foresee us securing all passengers in the next few weeks.”

What is Spaceship Neptune?

Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune is the world's first carbon-neutral spaceship. It will take off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in late 2025.

According to Space Perspective's co-founder and CEO Jane Poynter, Space Perspective is providing a space experience that is more accessible than ever before.

"With our unique spaceflights, we are enabling what can be this completely life-changing moment for people - a profound shift in the way we humans view the world and our place within it," Poynter said.

SpaceVIP is not the first company to provide the opportunity to dine in space. Last year, the France-based business Zephalto revealed that they planned to offer people the opportunity to eat on a balloon at the edge of the stratosphere for at least $132,000, beginning in 2025.