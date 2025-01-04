World's richest actor boasts more fortune than Pitt and Clooney combined. How much does the star make?

With an astonishing net worth of $3 billion, Jami Gertz holds the title of the wealthiest actor in the world, eclipsing the combined fortunes of Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Atlanta Hawks principal owner Jami Gertz against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

While Pitt and Clooney have respective net worths of $300 million and $500 million, Gertz's staggering wealth largely stems from ventures outside her acting career.

Who is Jami Gertz?

Gertz was born in 1965 in Chicago, she had her break at acting after she was discovered in a talent search in the 80s. Her movie debut was in the movie Endless Love in 1981. She was discovered in 1987 in Less than Zero starring opposite Robert Downey Jr. The following year, she got her most memorable role in the vampire drama The Lost Boys Though.

Gertz, as a lead actress, never tasted success at the box office; hence, she switched to supporting roles and got into good profile movies like Twister in the 90s and even switched to television series like Ally McBeal. As Twister, she was nominated in the Worst Supporting Actress category of the Razzies. The movie failed at the box office, but Shannon appeared to relish playing the role. But Ally McBeal sweetened the pot and finally captured the critics’ hearts with an Emmy nod. Jami Gertz was last seen on the big screen as a cameo appearance in last year’s film I Want You Back.

Despite her success in Hollywood, her acting earnings amount to just $1,183,020 (£952,070), representing a mere 0.039% of her current net worth.

The mother of three’s immense wealth comes primarily from her business ventures and investments alongside her husband, billionaire businessman Tony Ressler, whom she married in 1989. Ressler, with a net worth of £8.5 billion according to Forbes, is the co-founder of two successful finance firms, Apollo Global Management and Ares Management.

Together, the couple has strategically invested in sports teams, including part ownership of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and minority ownership of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.

Also, she and Ressler run the Ressler-Gertz Foundation, which channels huge funds toward charitable causes. The foundation supports initiatives in education, health, human services, Jewish organizations, and the arts. community.