George and Amal Clooney prepare for six months apart amid separation rumours

George and Amal Clooney are preparing to "to test their 10-year marriage" as they gear up for a six-month separation.

The Hollywood veteran is set to make his Broadway debut in 2025 with a stage adaptation of his critically praised 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck. While this marks an exciting new chapter in George’s career, it also means he’ll be living across the Atlantic from his family during the show's run.

An insider told Life & Style, “George has never done Broadway before, and he’s thrilled about the opportunity.”

“But between rehearsals and performances, it means he will spend six months in NYC. Amal is going to remain in France, where their two children are settled in — and there’s no denying this is going to test their 10-year marriage.”

Clooney kids' stability comes first as George moves to NYC

This notion was drawn from their unrelenting love for their 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. Earlier, Amal might have accompanied George during such a long stint, but the couple has decided in the interest of the children, they do not want to change their schedule frequently. The kids are now in school and it is impossible to move them from one school to another any time.

To maintain their connection, the Clooneys are “going to stay in touch over FaceTime and text. George will be able to speak to the kids every night before bedtime, taking the time difference into consideration. And Amal might be able to fly out for the occasional weekend visit.”

However, the separation isn’t without concern. Past instances of living apart have reportedly taken a toll on their relationship. “It didn’t do the marriage much good,” the source told Life & Style. “So spending so much time apart is bound to be challenging.”

“George is telling Amal and the twins that he’ll be back home in no time at all,” the source added.