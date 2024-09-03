WWE superstar Bronson Reed ‘medically unable to compete’ in RAW

WWE star Bronson ‘Big’ Reed will be notably absent from tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW due to unforeseen medical reasons. Bronson Reed out of WWE RAW due to COVID-19(WWE)

Reed is one of WWE's rising stars and has been on an impressive streak in recent weeks. He stomped former WWE Champions like Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Sheamus.

Earlier today, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver disappointing news to WWE fans. Pearce announced that Reed would not be competing in the Intercontinental Championship Contenders Triple Threat match due to a positive COVID-19 test. “Plenty of good vibes to go around, but I'm here with a bit of bad, breaking news. Bronson Reed, medically unable to compete tonight, has COVID. Out of the Intercontinental Championship Contenders Triple Threat,” Pearce stated.

ALSO READ| John Cena shares insights into his rap career

Pearce then assured fans, “And who steps in? Well, I can assure you I'm working on that, and you will have an answer tonight, 8/7 Central, only on USA.”

Reed swiftly responded to the news: “No man in WWE can stop me. So mother nature had to go and do them a favor. I'll recover and be back to destruction ASAP!”

Reed shared his COVID positive news

Earlier in the day, Reed shared the unfortunate news with his followers on Instagram and posted a picture of his positive COVID-19 test alongside a series of images depicting painful moments and pop culture references. The caption simply read, “Life.”

Reed was considered a favourite to win the Intercontinental Championship Contenders Tournament, where he would have set up a showdown with Bron Breakker for the title.

ALSO READ| WWE legend Sid Vicious dies at 63 after tragic years-long battle with cancer

He first joined WWE in 2019, competing in NXT, where he captured the NXT North American Championship by defeating Johnny Gargano in a brutal Steel Cage Match. He eventually lost the title to Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, who is now known as Swerve Strickland in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Unfortunately, Reed’s first tenure with WWE ended in August 2021 when he was released alongside several other NXT talents, including Tyler Rust, Bobby Fish, and Mercedes Martinez.

Reed returned to WWE in 2022 as part of the main roster and even won the prestigious Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024.