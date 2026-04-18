X down? Twitter users report ‘no results’ error

Users of X reported widespread issues on Friday, with many encountering a “no results” error while attempting to use the search function. X and Twitter logos are seen amid reported outage. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

According to Downdetector, reports of disruptions began around 5 p.m. EDT, with most users flagging problems affecting their timelines on both the app and website.

As of 5:08 p.m. EDT, Downdetector has received over 25,000 outage reports.

As of now, X has not issued an official response to the reports.

User reports

Several users took to Downdetector to report issues with X.

One user complained, "Website does not open."

Another added, “Twitter not working.”