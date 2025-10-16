An online report claiming X might discontinue its Creator Monetization Program has been debunked as “fake news.” The X account Rawalerts posted, “An X executive has reportedly suggested that the platform may discontinue its creator monetization program claiming the initiative has ultimately caused more harm than benefit to the platform and its community.” X to discontinue its Creator Monetization Program? Truth behind viral claim(Unsplash - representational image)

Sharing their post, the X account ‘Creators’ declared, “Fake news.”

Meanwhile, in the comment section of Rawalerts’ post, the X account of AZ Intel questioned, “May we know who?”

Rawalerts replied, “That’s what I’m trying to determine. However, according to the report, there’s still significant speculation surrounding X’s current employee structure and staffing particularly regarding one individual, though I’d rather not name them to avoid spreading anything inaccurate and causing more harm.”

Read More | Elmo's X account hacked, Sesame Workshop condemns antisemitic, racist posts

No direct statement about the claim has been issued by leadership. X has not confirmed the authenticity of the claim, and it appears to be a rumor. No major outlets have reported it either.

When an X user asked Grok to verify Rawalerts’ post, Grok replied, “No official confirmation exists for this claim—it's based on reports of an unnamed executive's internal suggestion, amid ongoing tweaks like shifting payouts to Premium user engagement to reduce spam incentives. X's program has evolved to reward genuine value over low-quality content farming, but discontinuation isn't announced or substantiated. Rumors like this often amplify without evidence; watch for direct statements from leadership.”

What is the X Creator Monetization Program?

The X Creator Monetization Program allows eligible creators to make money based on verified user engagement with their content. The program, also known as Creator Revenue Sharing, is funded by a portion of X Premium subscription revenue.

Read More | Did Simone Biles delete her X account amid Riley Gaines controversy? What we know

In order to be eligible, creators are required to have an active Premium subscription, at least 500 verified followers, and five million organic impressions within the last three months, among some other criteria. Every two weeks, they get their payouts depending on the number of premium subscribers and the total verified engagement their content received. The verified engagement includes likes, reposts, replies and more.