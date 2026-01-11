Yeison Jiménez plane crash: Who died in Paipa accident today? Full passenger list out

Popular Colombian singer-songwriter Yeison Jiménez died in a plane crash on Saturday afternoon in Paipa, according to the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics. The incident occurred in the area between the municipalities of Paipa and Duitama, in the department of Boyacá. Yeison Jiménez was killed in a plane crash in Colombia. (Instagram/ Yeison Jiménez)

Initial findings indicate that the charter flight took off from Juan José Rondón Airport but failed to gain altitude, ultimately crashing in a field near the end of the runway. Videos from the scene showed debris from a small aircraft on fire.

Passenger list released There were six people on board at the time of the crash, including Yeison Jiménez and the pilot. The other four victims were reportedly members of his musical team. The names have been identified as:

Capitán Hernando Torres

Juan Manuel Rodríguez

Oscar Marín

Jefferson Osorio

Weisman Mora

Jiménez, a native of Manzanares, Caldas, had performed earlier in Boyacá and was traveling on a private plane to Medellín Airport before heading to Marinilla for a scheduled Saturday evening performance, El Tiempo reported.

Tributes Fans have taken to social media to honor Yeison Jiménez, sharing heartfelt tributes and memories of the singer.

One person wrote on X, "Yeah, I am one of those who has had several little drinks with Yeison Jiménez's songs, his death touches my heart, great artist. May he rest in peace."

Another added, "Yeison Jiménez had dreamed several times of dying in an air crash. And just today he dies along with 5 other people in an air crash. This is so sad."

A third person expressed, "I log into Twitter and the first thing that comes up is that Yeison Jiménez died, I am in shock."